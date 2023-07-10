Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Elton John says goodbye, performs final show of farewell tour

Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm,...
Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It really will be goodbye yellow brick road.

Singer Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

John’s career has spanned more than 50 years.

He posted a message to his fans on Instagram. He said, “What a journey this tour has been, and now we find ourselves at the end of it.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018 and was originally meant to end in 2021. But when the pandemic hit, the 76-year-old star had to postpone many of his shows.

The tour spanned 330 shows, with more than 6 million fans across the world turning out to see the legendary musician.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
An arrest has been made in the case of a mysterious death last week in Strasburg. On Friday...
Arrest made in Strasburg mysterious death case
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Man with hatchet killed by police after charging officers
RHSPCA said having as many volunteers possible working the long festival days is worth every...
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA brings in major proceeds from Summer Jam
Come Sept 1, Hose Company No. 4 will no longer be able to operate out of the station on Rock...
Members of Hose Company No. 4 looking for new firehouse after vacating Rock Street location

Latest News

King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Military vehicle driven into Army base building; driver arrested, officials say
Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach...
Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Flooding surprises residents in western New Hampshire