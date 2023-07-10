Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Military vehicle driven into Army base building; driver arrested, officials say

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A military vehicle was driven into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters, building 1, on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported.

The driver has been arrested, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel said there is no active threat this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
An arrest has been made in the case of a mysterious death last week in Strasburg. On Friday...
Arrest made in Strasburg mysterious death case
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Man with hatchet killed by police after charging officers
RHSPCA said having as many volunteers possible working the long festival days is worth every...
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA brings in major proceeds from Summer Jam
Come Sept 1, Hose Company No. 4 will no longer be able to operate out of the station on Rock...
Members of Hose Company No. 4 looking for new firehouse after vacating Rock Street location

Latest News

King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach...
Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Flooding surprises residents in western New Hampshire