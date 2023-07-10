NewBridges moves to new location in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center is continuing its work to connect cultures and build community from a new location in Harrisonburg.

After about 8 years on Water Street, NewBridges has moved to a bigger and more welcoming space in Court Square.

It now sits in a prime location next to Capital Ale House, providing easier access for those looking for immigration resources.

For the first time, the organization has a waiting room to greet its guests and several more office spaces to meet with them. Executive Director Russell Leary said this has become increasingly more important over the last year as its staff and case load has grown.

“10 to 15 inquiries a day and those turn into clients. We have consultations almost nonstop every day. Sometimes people have a quick question that they need really reliable guidance through or they have a very complex case that could take years, and we’re happy to serve people all across that spectrum,” Leary explained.

NewBridges is now able to better serve those clients as it has added a new licensed attorney to help those navigating the complex and ever-changing legal immigration system.

“He’s here full-time, very experienced in a lot of different immigration processes, especially the removal and asylum process,” Leary said. “They have a case, a very strong case for why they shouldn’t go back to their home country because they’re being persecuted, they’re being threatened, and we can help them know how to remain here.”

The organization is also looking for more volunteers whether it’s by working directly with clients, helping sort through files or even just welcoming people at the front desk.

“Someone who cares about them, shows concern for them. It’s really great if you speak another language, like Spanish or Arabic, so we can be really welcoming and hospitable to people from all different parts of the world,” Leary said.

Everyone at NewBridges works together to help make a difference in these people’s lives.

“Maybe one member of the family immigrated a long time ago in the U.S., and they’ve had status and they’ve become citizens, and now they want to bring that spouse or that parent or sibling. To be reunited with family is a huge deal and that’s a big part of our work,” Leary said.

NewBridges also helps people find work in our community.

“We know how tight the labor market is, and we want to help people to have a pathway to work, a pathway to become a resident, a pathway to become a citizen,” Leary said.

As NewBridges has expanded into a new space, it also has plans to continue expanding its resources by opening a library for people to use the internet or get help working on applications or other paper work.

Anyone that would like to donate any computers or office furniture, or get involved in any other way can visit newbridgesirc.org and reach out or drop by Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“No matter where you are from, if you have questions about immigration or need resources, we’d love to connect you with people who can help if we can’t,” Leary said.

He said he’s thankful for the community and all the generosity its shown NewBridges and hopes this new location will help them do more beneficial work for everyone to live in the Friendly City and call the Valley home.

