Police shooting of woman who attacked with knives ruled justifiable

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting of a woman by police during a Lynchburg welfare check was not a criminal act and was justified, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

Read the entire report below this story.

Ashley Neeley has recovered from her injuries and still faces charges after being shot by Officer Shane Evans May 12, 2023.

The incident took place when police were called about performing a welfare check on 35-year-old Ashley Neeley. The caller referred to “unusual behavior” by Neeley, and indicated Neeley had a young son with her, the son not being at school, according to Harrison.

Officer G. Boras conducted the welfare check at 8:05 a.m. by speaking to Neeley at her apartment, according to Harrison, and saw the boy in the apartment. Based on the allegations for the welfare check and his own observations, Boras contacted the Lynchburg Department of Social Services Child Protective Services (CPS), leading two CPS workers to arrive at Neeley’s apartment to check on the welfare of the child and Neeley.

Neeley said she would not cooperate with CPS, according to Harrison, at which point she was asked to take a drug test, and she was told if she refused, the boy’s father would be called to take custody. She again said she would not cooperate, and screamed profanities at the CPS workers when one of them picked up a phone to call the father. Neeley then grabbed one of the CPS workers by the arms and shouted again, then grabbed the other CPS worker who stepped in to defend the first.

Both CPS workers left the apartment and called 911, leading Officers Evans and Boras to respond, taking statements from CPS and approaching Neeley’s apartment, knocking at the door and identifying themselves as police, telling Neeley to come to the door.

Harrison says Neeley came to the door with knives and tried to attack, leading Officer Evans to shoot Neeley, with the interaction being captured on police body cameras and with neighbors watching.

The little boy was taken from the apartment and handed over to CPS.

Harrison concluded, “From Neeley’s actions, it was clear she would not obey any commands or stop her attempts to stab Officer Evans. She directed curse words and pointed the knives at both Officer Evans and Officer Boras. Officer Evans’ decision to use deadly force to repel another attack was reasonable and necessary to prevent the immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to himself or others.:

The body-worn camera footage will not be released, according to Harrison, as Ashley Biggs Neeley recovered from the shooting and faces pending criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.