RCBL Shockers reveal lifelong bonds between teammates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “We’ve been hot and we’ve been rolling. It’s been a whole lot of fun.”

Luke Keister is a shortstop on the RCBL Shockers. The Shockers are 13-6 on the season and have sat in the top two spots in the league this summer. The friendships on the team run deep, featuring multiple players who grew up together on the diamond in high school and in college.

“We’ve been together for the whole story of our lives,” said RCBL Shockers catcher Dawson Russell when describing his relationship with Keister.

Russell and Keister played together at Spotswood High School before heading to Shenandoah University, where they helped the Hornets reach the Division III NCAA Super Regional this past spring.

“It’s a brotherhood up there so we have brought that to the Shockers. We’re great teammates and even better friends,” added Russell.

The duo are rising sophomores at Shenandoah and rely on their lifelong bond to connect on the diamond in pressure situations.

“You know someone’s got your back and you know what they’re going to do in certain situations,” explained Russell. “It makes the game easier because you don’t have to think, you can just play.”

As the RCBL approaches the final stretch of regular season games, the Shockers know that regardless of their final record, they will always have the friendships woven from a lifetime together on the diamond.

“There have been so many bonds created that are not only bonds but family,” said Keister. “The community knits that bond even closer.”

