Teel and Gelof selected in first two rounds of MLB draft

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The most decorated catcher to ever play at Virginia is headed to Boston.

This past season, Kyle Teel was named the ACC Player of the year and won the Buster Posey Award.

Teel started all 65 games behind the plate last season. At the plate, he batted .407 with 13 home runs.

“He’s one of the most talented players we’ve ever had in our 20 years here at Virginia. He’s incredibly athletic, he can play anywhere on the field. I believe Kyle Teel will play this game for a long, long time,” Coach Brian O’Connor said.

Meanwhile, Jake Gelof was drafted 60th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gelof finished his UVA career as the most prolific home run hitter and run producer in program history.

“He’s a professional: The way he goes about his business, the way he works, no wonder he has the results he does,” the coach said.

Teel and Gelof mark the seventh time in the last nine years UVA has produced multiple big-league picks in the first two rounds.

In the last two decades, since O’Connor became the head coach at Virginia, 96 UVA players have been selected in the Major League Draft. That number will likely rise Tuesday, when the draft concludes with rounds 11 through 20.

