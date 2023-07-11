Cream of the Crop
Augusta County ECC renovates to house more operators

The Emergency Communications Center in Augusta County recently renovated to increase active operators from six to eight.
The Emergency Communications Center in Augusta County recently renovated to increase active operators from six to eight.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Emergency Communications Center in Augusta County recently renovated their space to increase active operators from six to eight.

The Augusta County ECC has seen significant changes in 2023. Amanda Irvine, director of the ECC, assumed the role of interim director in early January 2023 before being selected as the new permanent director in March 2023.

Renovations for the ECC began in March 2023 and operators were allowed to return to the renovated 911 center in June.

Irvine said the upgrade give employees space they didn’t have before.

“The staff was pretty restricted as far as moving around. We were limited on the space we had to work,” Irvine said. “It gives us more room to allow training, a little more one-on-one training.”

Irvine said operators feel less tired and stressed after shifts and the increased space and capacity of operators have allowed them to pick up “specialized tasks.”

These upgrades coincide with the “SAW” regional radio projects happening in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. Irvine said Augusta County ECC often responds to calls in/around these localities.

Irvine said these changes will help boost productivity and efficiency in the ECC.

“With the new expanded center, I feel like it provides ease to my dispatchers when they’re handling calls,” Irvine said. “When a citizen calls in and needs assistance or they are dealing with a more large scale incident, they have the ability to work in a more adaptable space.”

Irvine said they will be doing a “refresh” of phone services and software, to keep all their equipment working.

