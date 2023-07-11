Cream of the Crop
Augusta County having reassessment this year

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s real estate property reassessment is this year.

The reassessment evaluates a property’s worth based on the current market value.

Augusta County is required by state law to complete a reassessment of all real estate property a minimum of once every four years.

Michael Colavecchio, with Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group said they are visiting properties and verifying the data that is already on the record and noting any changes.

”Well we are sending letters out shortly requesting income expense data from commercial properties.” said Colavecchio.

Colavecchio said inflation could be a factor this year and it depends on what has been happening recently in the market.

“Values have been going up, interest rates have been going up. so that may have, that may I’m pact it but we are not sure yet.” said Colavecchio.

Colavecchio said the process began late last year, and expect to complete inspection this fall, and the value should be finalized early next year. People will be notified by mail when it is completed.

