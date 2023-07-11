Blue Ridge Community College hosts biomanufacturing camp

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is hosting a Biomanufacturing camp for high school students. Kathleen Gass, Regional Manufacturing Liaison said the camp first started last summer, then partnered with JMU and Merck on a second camp over the winter.

“We scheduled another camp for the summer, July 10th week, this week and we filled the 12 spots in two days. So we added a second week, which is next week, which is full too.” said Gass.

The camp is offered for free as it is part of Virginia Special Appropriation to Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University to help build talent for Merck and other biotech manufacturers in the Shenandoah Valley.

Professor of Biology and camp instructor, Reid Harris, said the purpose of the camp is to expose students to the field of biomanufacturing and hopefully spark an interest in the field.

Harris said the Biomanufacturing industry produces large molecule drugs for things that need a living organism to make, like vaccines and anti-body treatment.

“We are doing the whole bio manufacturing process. So going from producing recombinant E.coli cells that will express the gene that we are trying to express. And then growing those cells and educing gene expression and then ultimately purifying the protein they produce just like they would do in a bio manufacturing facility.” said Harris

Harris said Biomanufacturing is a technical skill set that needs trained people to do it. The camp gives students an exposure to not only biomanufacturing but biotech in general.

