Cannabis Control Authority holding town hall at BRCC Wednesday

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) is one of Virginia’s newest agencies.

“We address everything from the responsible adult use of cannabis to the health risks of consumption, to safe driving,” Jeremy Preiss, chief office of regulatory, policy and external affairs for the CCA said.

They work to provide education and safety to cannabis consumers by breaking down laws and creating policies.

Currently, the Shenandoah Valley doesn’t have a medical cannabis provider, according to the CCA.

”Efforts underway to identify a so-called pharmaceutical processor that will be licensed to provide medical cannabis in the Shenandoah Valley and open dispensaries so that medical cannabis patients don’t have to travel great distances,” Preiss said.

Preiss said one of the things CCA is pushing right now is a campaign how driving under the influence of cannabis.

“We have identified some issues that are problematic some attitudes, some behaviors that we want to address,” Preiss said.

Preiss said soon they will have campaigns rolling out over different platforms to push for users to drive after using to support the General Assembly’s request for more road safety with legal usage.

The CCA will hold a town hall at Blue Ridge Community College on Wednesday, July 12 to talk more about medical dispensaries in the Valley along with answering any other residents’ questions.

It will be in the Robert E. Plecker Workforce Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

