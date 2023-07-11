Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Dr. Shifflett gives plan for first 100 days as superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, Dr. Larry Shifflett attended his first Rockingham County School Board meeting as its new superintendent.

“In this role, I want to think about leadership and what leadership is in Rockingham County and what it means to me is about integrity, it’s about excellence and it’s about all students,” Dr. Shifflett said.

He gave the board and those in attendance his plan for his first 100 days on the job.

This plan will run well into the beginning of the upcoming school year.

Dr. Shifflett said he is focused on transparency for parents, students and faculty and staff in Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS).

He said his hashtag and motto so far has been “by design, not chance”.

Dr. Shifflett said he hopes to bring this into the classrooms and hallways of RCPS by hiring and supporting educators who cater to all students.

”To be empowered too if its employment and they want to leave high school and work, that’s great we want them to be in that position and be successful if its enrollment in going to college or trade school or enlist to serve in our military we’re trying to raise independent adults to be in our community,” Dr. Shifflett said.

He said he hopes to visit each RCPS within the first few weeks of the new school year to see students learning and participating in extracurricular activities.

You can follow along with Dr. Shifflett’s first 100 days as superintendent.

He has a link on the RCPS website where those interested can see what he’s been up too.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
The content is more focused on early recovery but Wright wanted to illustrate the perks gained...
Harrisonburg woman publishes debut book to inspire sobriety

Latest News

Cannabis Control Authority holding town hall at BRCC Wednesday
The Harrisonburg Police Department
Harrisonburg Police Department says to not speed in an active work zone
Augusta County Government Center in Verona
Augusta County having reassessment this year
Valley Baseball League Highlights: July 10, 2023