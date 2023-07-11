Dr. Shifflett gives plan for first 100 days as superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, Dr. Larry Shifflett attended his first Rockingham County School Board meeting as its new superintendent.

“In this role, I want to think about leadership and what leadership is in Rockingham County and what it means to me is about integrity, it’s about excellence and it’s about all students,” Dr. Shifflett said.

He gave the board and those in attendance his plan for his first 100 days on the job.

This plan will run well into the beginning of the upcoming school year.

Dr. Shifflett said he is focused on transparency for parents, students and faculty and staff in Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS).

He said his hashtag and motto so far has been “by design, not chance”.

Dr. Shifflett said he hopes to bring this into the classrooms and hallways of RCPS by hiring and supporting educators who cater to all students.

”To be empowered too if its employment and they want to leave high school and work, that’s great we want them to be in that position and be successful if its enrollment in going to college or trade school or enlist to serve in our military we’re trying to raise independent adults to be in our community,” Dr. Shifflett said.

He said he hopes to visit each RCPS within the first few weeks of the new school year to see students learning and participating in extracurricular activities.

You can follow along with Dr. Shifflett’s first 100 days as superintendent.

He has a link on the RCPS website where those interested can see what he’s been up too.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.