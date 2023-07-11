Exploring the Valley: Historic Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Shenandoah has gone through many changes over the years, but one thing that has not changed is the beauty of the area. With the Shenandoah River running next to the town, a beautiful bridge taking people into the town, and so many other places it’s no surprise Shenandoah is a popular destination for tourists and photographers.

The iconic bridge near the town of Shenandoah. (WHSV)

What drew me to Shenandoah was the park with an amazing view of the river and bridge, and the street that runs slightly above the railroad tracks. It reminded me of a street you’d see sixty years ago, and is perfect for taking photos on a nice, sunny day!

Upon first arriving in town, I stopped by the Welcome Center and Museum.

There I spoke with Museum Curator, Lora Jenkins, and she gave me a tour of the museum and told me about how the town came to be, and what Shenandoah means to her.

“We have a lot of iron and railroad history.” Jenkins said. “Shenandoah is where my mother grew up, so I have very close family ties here.”

Shenandoah began its life as an iron ore mining town, and it wasn’t until 1881 that the railroad came to town. Once the railroad came in, the town experienced growth like it had never seen before. At one point the railroad employed around 400 people, and crews worked in the vast railyard.

When I visited the town it was a sunny afternoon, perfect for taking photos. I brought along my digital camera, and Jenkins gave some great recommendations for places to take photos.

Shenandoah was built on ore and railroad, and has seen many changes throughout its history. (WHSV)

Jenkins said Shenandoah holds a special place in her heart because her family has called it home for years.

“Shenandoah is where my mother grew up, so I have a lot of family that lives here.” Jenkins said. “I think it’s grown more, instead of an industrial and railroad past to families living here.”

Jenkins went on to say how Shenandoah has great restaurants, the Shenandoah River and Big Jim Park. Shenandoah has transformed into a family oriented community, while welcoming tourists, according to Jenkins.

Shenandoah is also home to the only sanctioned duckpin bowling alley in the state of Virginia.

If you’re a lover of trains, then you’ll be happy to hear that the town occasionally welcomes historic trains to their town on their way to Roanoke and other destinations. The Shenandoah Town Welcome Center has a great view of the tracks so you can get a great view of the trains coming and going without trespassing or putting yourself in danger. The town also runs a live feed of the railyard on its YouTube channel.

You can see that live feed here.

Whether you love history, trains, or just want to explore somewhere new, Shenandoah has something for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.