Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

A family friend of the 18-year-old who was found dead says she had a bad gut feeling. (SOURCE: WSOC)
By Hannah Goetz
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) – The family friend of a South Carolina man who was found dead after being picked up by a man he met online said she had a gut feeling something wasn’t right with the situation.

Promise Edwards said she took every precaution to protect 18-year-old Jacob Williamson.

Edwards said she and the victim’s mother were good friends growing up. She said many people knew Williamson, who was given the name Makennah but preferred to be called Jacob.

In the last few weeks, Williamson had come out as transgender and moved in with Edwards in her home in Laurens County.

“The most peace I have is knowing that the last month and a half that Jacob was alive, he was allowed to experience things that he had never experienced in his life,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Williamson had been talking online for a month and a half with a man named Josh Newton and wanted to meet him in person.

She said she had concerns, so Williamson suggested they download the family locator safety app Life 360 so Edwards could track Williamson.

Edwards said she told Williamson she would call the police if her phone went off at any time.

“We had a whole in-depth conversation for days before this and all Jacob kept saying is it’ll be fine, he’s the sweetest, we are so much alike,” Edwards said.

Union County officials said Newton picked up Williamson in Laurens County on Friday and drove to where he lived in a trailer outside of Monroe.

Police said Newton killed Williamson at this location.

When Williamson’s location turned off Friday evening, Edwards said she became worried and started calling.

Edwards said she talked to Williamson one last time before calling the police.

Officers found Williamson’s body off of a rural road just a few miles from Newton’s home on Tuesday.

Police charged Newton with murder. Newton’s live-in girlfriend, Victoria Smith, was charged with helping after the fact.

Edwards said she’s now holding on to the memories the two shared as well as the stuffed animal Williamson slept with every night.

“To think somebody could take somebody as innocent away that still sleeps, still sleeps with a teddy bear, it’s just the worst, the worst feeling I could ever feel right now,” Edwards said.

Newton’s father said his heart goes out to the victim’s family and that they deserve time to mourn.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
An arrest has been made in the case of a mysterious death last week in Strasburg. On Friday...
Arrest made in Strasburg mysterious death case
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting recently released from hospital
RHSPCA said having as many volunteers possible working the long festival days is worth every...
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA brings in major proceeds from Summer Jam
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

Latest News

Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
Police say "pace and scope" of manhunt intensifies
According to ThriveWorks, people struggle with self-doubt in any relationships when they don't...
Social Wellness Month in July dedicated to nurturing relationships
Harrisonburg Police Department says to not speed in an active work zone
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County