Harrisonburg Police Department says to not speed in an active work zone

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two cameras have been placed on East Market Street in the work zone to track if people are speeding.

The first set of data from these cameras have been collected.

“The number so far just last week during an active work zone was nearly 7,000 violations that were in double digits over the speed limit. it is unacceptable.” said Monahan.

Monahan said the speed cameras capture the speed and for violations it captures the vehicle tags and the vehicle itself. He added the safety of the construction workers are a top priority for the police department.

“Safety is paramount. These workers deserve an opportunity to go home in the evening we as a police department and a community have a responsibility to keep them safe.” said Monahan.

There was a two-month grace period where violators would receive a warning, after August 15th, they will receive a fine of $100.

