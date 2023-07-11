Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube

JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube
JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube(UVA Athletics)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball pitching staff is on the rise.

On Monday, the Dukes announced the addition of UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube. The right-handed pitcher played for Virginia for four seasons, making 67 appearances and posting a 3.57 ERA across 215.2 career innings. Grube started in 50 of those games.

Before joining the Cavaliers, Grube was a two-time VHSL All-State selection at Manchester High School. In 2019, Grube earned Region 6B Player of the Year honors after posting a 21-2 record, 0.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 131 innings.

Grube will be looking to help the Dukes build off a 2023 season that saw JMU go 28-19 overall, including a 13-11 mark in Sun Belt play.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
An arrest has been made in the case of a mysterious death last week in Strasburg. On Friday...
Arrest made in Strasburg mysterious death case
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting recently released from hospital
RHSPCA said having as many volunteers possible working the long festival days is worth every...
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA brings in major proceeds from Summer Jam
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

Latest News

RCBL Shockers reveal lifelong bonds between teammates
RCBL Shockers reveal lifelong bonds between teammates
(FILE)
Teel and Gelof selected in first two rounds of MLB draft
Bridgewater powers past Broadway in RCBL clash
Bridgewater powers past Broadway in RCBL clash
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims