JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball pitching staff is on the rise.

On Monday, the Dukes announced the addition of UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube. The right-handed pitcher played for Virginia for four seasons, making 67 appearances and posting a 3.57 ERA across 215.2 career innings. Grube started in 50 of those games.

Before joining the Cavaliers, Grube was a two-time VHSL All-State selection at Manchester High School. In 2019, Grube earned Region 6B Player of the Year honors after posting a 21-2 record, 0.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 131 innings.

Grube will be looking to help the Dukes build off a 2023 season that saw JMU go 28-19 overall, including a 13-11 mark in Sun Belt play.

