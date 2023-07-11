Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police are investigating a suspicious fire at the 5000 block of Jollett Road, and are reminding people to be vigilant while they continue to look for a wanted person in relation to a homicide investigation.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that on July 9 they responded to a structure fire, but they say they were unable to process the scene until July 10. Multiple agencies responded to the fire according to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, and they said the fire is still under investigation.

In the same release, they noted that they are still looking for Timothy Thomas Comer, the person of interest in the June 29 homicide investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said people need to report any suspicious activity as it is happening, and they said safety for everyone is their top priority.

If you have information that could help in both investigations, contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.