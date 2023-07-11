Cream of the Crop
Proposed amendments for the “Driver for Hire” city code in Waynesboro

By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council heard a new proposal for amendments to Chapter 94, Drivers for Hire, in Waynesboro city code.

Mike Wilhelm, assistant city manager for public safety in Waynesboro, said these new proposals will not only keep the city up to date with state code, but streamline the process to register and renew as a taxi service business.

“We had almost two separate tracks for filing an application,” Wilhelm said. “One went to the police department for the taxi cab driver permit and then the other one went through city council for the certificate of public convenience and necessity.”

Wilhelm said after two organizations tried to apply and he noticed the flaws as both organizations jumped through several “unnecessary” hoops.

Shaun Waters is the owner and operator of Luxury Chariots, a taxi service company in Waynesboro. He said this new proposal will help propel his business and make the necessary upgrades he needs.

“Getting more revenue and being able to charge more will give me some wiggle room to hire more drivers, get more up to date vehicles and expand the business all the way around hopefully,” Waters said.

Waters said the new proposal will help modernize his equipment and step away from the old analog system he was required to use. He also said he has to compete with Uber and Lyft to make a living in the city.

“I’ve been doing this for ten years and I’m kind of stuck in that same little money box,” Waters said. “My prices are pretty much the same as Uber and Lyft if not cheaper at times.”

Waters said the proposal will help local businesses like his compete with national organizations.

“You’re getting a local owned business that’s here in the Shenandoah Valley to serve the people of the Shenandoah Valley,” Waters said.

Mike Wilhelm said the proposal will change:

  • The application process from needing to separate fees and applications to only one. He also said the city will also take on some of this burden to help start the business.
  • Taxi rates will be adjusted to 2023 economics, rather than 2008 economics where the rates currently sit with.
  • Taxi equipment will switch from an analog GPS system to a digital software-based system to keep track of distance travelled and wait times.

Waynesboro City Council will vote on these changes at the July 24 meeting.

