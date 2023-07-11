Cream of the Crop
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer

The reward is offered by U.S. Marshals.
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest(Page County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced there is a reward of up to $2,500.00 being offered by the U.S. Marshals, for the arrest of Timothy Thomas Comer.

On their Facebook page, the Page County Sheriff’s Office said Comer is still wanted at this time, and if anyone has tips or information, please contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571 or e-mail USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.

Police have sent out another photo of a person of interest they're looking for.
Police have sent out another photo of a person of interest they're looking for.(Page County Sheriff's Office)

