Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced there is a reward of up to $2,500.00 being offered by the U.S. Marshals, for the arrest of Timothy Thomas Comer.

On their Facebook page, the Page County Sheriff’s Office said Comer is still wanted at this time, and if anyone has tips or information, please contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571 or e-mail USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.

Police have sent out another photo of a person of interest they're looking for. (Page County Sheriff's Office)

