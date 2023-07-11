Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Shenandoah County to add new teacher certification program, “iTeach”

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - iTeach is making its way to Shenandoah County Public Schools — allowing future candidates to get their teaching license within a year. The Virginia Department of Education approved iTeach back in April.

The decision was influenced by the school district’s director of Human Resources. She said she was intrigued by the potential it would have in filling the teacher vacancies.

“I think we will be using it as a standard, and it will be considered viable candidate alongside of other applicants for positions at all levels, as well as the special education,” Shenandoah County Public Schools Director of Human Resources Linda Hodges said.

The approval makes iTeach the alternative teacher certification provider statewide. School districts implementing the program are required to provide support to participants through mentors, observation and feedback combined with their coursework.

The Virginia Department of Education has not provided a start date for iTeach yet, but Shenandoah County Public Schools anticipate they will be able to at least start enrolling people.

As of April 2023, the VBE Staffing and Vacancy Report shows 3,573 teacher vacancies for the 2022-23 school year. The VBE has recently approved iTeach, to help individuals with bachelor degrees or higher find their calling in K-12 classrooms.

Virginia is joining many other states, like Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia, trying to find solutions to help their educator shortages—especially in areas like STEM and special ed—and encourage lower unemployment rates for career-changers who decide to give teaching a try.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
The content is more focused on early recovery but Wright wanted to illustrate the perks gained...
Harrisonburg woman publishes debut book to inspire sobriety

Latest News

The new back to school campaign, Tools for Schools" looks to bring as much ease to students and...
People planning Back-to-School shopping without annual tax-free weekend
PRIME Energy
The risks of drinking too much caffeine
Students working at the biomanufacturing camp at BRCC.
Blue Ridge Community College hosts biomanufacturing camp
Shenandoah County to add new teacher certification program, “iTeach”