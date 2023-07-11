Shenandoah County to add new teacher certification program, “iTeach”

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - iTeach is making its way to Shenandoah County Public Schools — allowing future candidates to get their teaching license within a year. The Virginia Department of Education approved iTeach back in April.

The decision was influenced by the school district’s director of Human Resources. She said she was intrigued by the potential it would have in filling the teacher vacancies.

“I think we will be using it as a standard, and it will be considered viable candidate alongside of other applicants for positions at all levels, as well as the special education,” Shenandoah County Public Schools Director of Human Resources Linda Hodges said.

The approval makes iTeach the alternative teacher certification provider statewide. School districts implementing the program are required to provide support to participants through mentors, observation and feedback combined with their coursework.

The Virginia Department of Education has not provided a start date for iTeach yet, but Shenandoah County Public Schools anticipate they will be able to at least start enrolling people.

As of April 2023, the VBE Staffing and Vacancy Report shows 3,573 teacher vacancies for the 2022-23 school year. The VBE has recently approved iTeach, to help individuals with bachelor degrees or higher find their calling in K-12 classrooms.

Virginia is joining many other states, like Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia, trying to find solutions to help their educator shortages—especially in areas like STEM and special ed—and encourage lower unemployment rates for career-changers who decide to give teaching a try.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.