Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: July 10, 2023

A view from the New Market Rebels dugout on July 10, 2023
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Below are scores from Monday night’s games in the Valley Baseball League. WHSV has highlights from Culpeper at New Market and Winchester at Staunton.

  • Front Royal 15, Waynesboro 4
  • Purcellville 3, Strasburg 0
  • Covington 9, Woodstock 7
  • Harrisonburg 2, Charlottesville 1
  • Culpeper 12, New Market 5
  • Winchester 10, Staunton 9

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
The content is more focused on early recovery but Wright wanted to illustrate the perks gained...
Harrisonburg woman publishes debut book to inspire sobriety

Latest News

JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube
JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube
RCBL Shockers reveal lifelong bonds between teammates
RCBL Shockers reveal lifelong bonds between teammates
(FILE)
Teel and Gelof selected in first two rounds of MLB draft
Bridgewater powers past Broadway in RCBL clash
Bridgewater powers past Broadway in RCBL clash