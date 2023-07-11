Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: July 10, 2023
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Below are scores from Monday night’s games in the Valley Baseball League. WHSV has highlights from Culpeper at New Market and Winchester at Staunton.
- Front Royal 15, Waynesboro 4
- Purcellville 3, Strasburg 0
- Covington 9, Woodstock 7
- Harrisonburg 2, Charlottesville 1
- Culpeper 12, New Market 5
- Winchester 10, Staunton 9
