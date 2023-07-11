Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary

Inmate behind bars
Inmate behind bars(MGN, Stocksnap)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Virginia man was sentenced to 10 years in jail for burglarizing two houses in Lee County.

Stoney Bailey, of Pennington Gap was sentenced on Monday by the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

After Bailey’s 10-year term of active detention, he will be on indefinite supervised probation.

He was charged by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after two reports of break-ins in the western part of Lee County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
The content is more focused on early recovery but Wright wanted to illustrate the perks gained...
Harrisonburg woman publishes debut book to inspire sobriety

Latest News

Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer
cream of the crop promo
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Drop in humidity this week