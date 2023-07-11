Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary

JONESVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Virginia man was sentenced to 10 years in jail for burglarizing two houses in Lee County.

Stoney Bailey, of Pennington Gap was sentenced on Monday by the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

After Bailey’s 10-year term of active detention, he will be on indefinite supervised probation.

He was charged by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after two reports of break-ins in the western part of Lee County.

