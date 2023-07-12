Cream of the Crop
17-year-old charged after toddler was hit by car in driveway

On July 11, A 17-year-old was issued a summons for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance in relation to the crash.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A teen is facing several charges after a toddler was hit by a car in a Chesterfield neighborhood back in April.

Police said on April 23, around 6:15 p.m., officers were called after receiving a report that a vehicle ran over a child in a driveway on Walmsley Boulevard and left the area.

The 3-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

At the time of the incident, the investigation indicated that the suspected vehicle hit the child as it was leaving the property.

During the investigation, officers found the suspected vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Altima. Police said the car was being driven by a 17-year-old boy at the time of the incident.

On July 11, the teen was issued a summons for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance in relation to the crash.

