Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

19-year-old charged with murder after man found shot to death inside car

Imarion Jones, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was shot to death in Petersburg on Tuesday night.

Officers received a call about a crash on Halifax Street just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Kirk Nims, 48, shot to death inside the car.

While investigating, three officers came across Imarion Jones, 19, on S. Sycamore Street and took him into custody without incident.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Halifax Street and Lee Avenue were closed overnight as police conducted their investigation.

Anyone with more information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, U.S. Marshals join manhunt for Timothy Comer
Inmate behind bars
Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing

Latest News

A vehicle crash that was causing delays near Staunton has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Crash cleared on I-81 S near Staunton.
In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released...
Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Another hot day with low humidity
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope released its first images one year ago today. Astronomer Dr....
NASA’s Webb telescope celebrates milestone with new image