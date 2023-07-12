Another hot day with low humidity

WEDNESDAY: Sunny in the morning and warming fast with temperatures rising into the 80s. Get ready for a hot day, but it will not be humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Petersburg and Moorefield in the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy and very warm into the evening with temperatures still in the 80s. Mostly clear overnight and warm with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day and warming fast with temperatures rising into the 80s. Turning slightly humid later in the afternoon but you will notice the humidity more with the heat today. Hot, breezy, and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s for our West Virginia locations. Around 90 and low 90s for the Valley. Petersburg and Moorefield in the low to mid 90s. Only a few pop up storms late in the late afternoon, isolated strong.

Right now it is increasingly likely that a line or broken line of storms passes into the evening and this can contain a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds. Timing would likely be after 7/8pm so stay tuned as we continue to monitor and update.

Storms should start to fizzle out before 2-3 am. Mostly cloudy overnight and still warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Hot and more humid for the day with a few storms in the afternoon and evening. More pop up in nature and not widespread. Hot and humid, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Still fairly hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spotty to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy for the day and very warm and humid. A few showers and storms for the day with the next front. Stay tuned, we could see a fair amount of activity at times for the day with the front. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day. With the passing front, humidity drops somewhat. Hot and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds throughout the day and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

