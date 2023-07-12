Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing

Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The late father of a young Tri-State girl left her a surprise present she wouldn’t open until after his death from ALS.

“It was a great moment knowing that one more time, even though he wasn’t here, he had managed to just make her day.”

FOX19′s Joe Danneman has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer
Inmate behind bars
Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Dr. Shifflett gives plan for first 100 days as superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools

Latest News

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Another hot day with low humidity
Morning Fastcast July 12
Lauren and Matt Urey of Chesterfield were among 47 people on White Island when a volcano erupted.
Chesterfield couple returns to New Zealand to testify in deadly volcano trial