“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, U.S. Marshals join manhunt for Timothy Comer

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office have announced that U.S. Marshals have joined the manhunt for Timothy Thomas Comer. The announcement came in a press release sent out on July 12.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office gave a description of Comer:

55-year-old white male

5′4

Brown hair and blue eyes

The manhunt began on June 30 and the Sheriff’s Office warned that Comer is considered armed and dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office said there is a heavy police presence is in the area of Naked Creek and Jollett Road.

Comer is wanted on a felony charge of allegedly possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and is a potential suspect in a Page County homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Resources from the Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department, and now U.S. Marshals are pursuing all leads, tips, and information.

The U.S. Marshals Service says they are offering a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone for information as to the direct whereabouts of Comer. People are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any tips to the Page County Sheriff’s Office (540)743-6571, the U.S. Marshals Tips application, or to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.

This is a developing story, WHSV will share any updates once they become available.

