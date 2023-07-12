Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, U.S. Marshals join manhunt for Timothy Comer

Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest(Page County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office have announced that U.S. Marshals have joined the manhunt for Timothy Thomas Comer. The announcement came in a press release sent out on July 12.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office gave a description of Comer:

  • 55-year-old white male
  • 5′4
  • Brown hair and blue eyes

The manhunt began on June 30 and the Sheriff’s Office warned that Comer is considered armed and dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office said there is a heavy police presence is in the area of Naked Creek and Jollett Road.

Comer is wanted on a felony charge of allegedly possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and is a potential suspect in a Page County homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Resources from the Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department, and now U.S. Marshals are pursuing all leads, tips, and information.

The U.S. Marshals Service says they are offering a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone for information as to the direct whereabouts of Comer. People are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any tips to the Page County Sheriff’s Office (540)743-6571, the U.S. Marshals Tips application, or to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.

This is a developing story, WHSV will share any updates once they become available.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer
Inmate behind bars
Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Dr. Shifflett gives plan for first 100 days as superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Another hot day with low humidity
On July 11, A 17-year-old was issued a summons for reckless driving, driving without a license...
17-year-old charged after toddler was hit by car in driveway
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Morning Fastcast July 12