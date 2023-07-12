Future Harrisonburg homeless services center aligns with comprehensive plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although its timeline has been pushed back a year from this fall, the City of Harrisonburg is still working toward opening a permanent homeless shelter.

Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council held a public hearing on whether the building they have acquired to be the permanent facility matches its comprehensive plan guidelines.

This looks at whether the location, character and extent of a public facility is substantial with the city’s comprehensive plan.

The plan states this is a mixed-use area where there is a balance of life and work.

It also states the area on North Main Street allows for easy access to transportation.

Within the Harrisonburg comprehensive plan, it states the city should support programs that prevent and address homelessness in the city.

These three items led the Planning Commission to recommend approval of the site aligning with the comprehensive plan.

Last month, the city decided to rebid the project that sits on 1111 North Main Street.

The city cited no bids for a completion date of early 2024 and supply chain issues for the need to rebid.

The new completion date is aimed at Oct 5, 2024.

While they wait for bids, the city wanted to make sure the site was up to date with the future of Harrisonburg.

“I mean hopefully by the time this is finished all for corners on Vine Street are going to be really nice and it’s just going to help where the homeless shelter is,” Chris Jones, Harrisonburg City Council member said.

Two people spoke during Tuesday night’s public hearing on this item.

They stated council should find a different place for the homeless services center to go.

“When we get to this point and we’ve had so many opportunities for people to come speak and say what you have to say that we’re still debating about having something that is so needed in this community and its right beside the Community Services Board,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.

