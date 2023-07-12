Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Future Harrisonburg homeless services center aligns with comprehensive plan

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although its timeline has been pushed back a year from this fall, the City of Harrisonburg is still working toward opening a permanent homeless shelter.

Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council held a public hearing on whether the building they have acquired to be the permanent facility matches its comprehensive plan guidelines.

This looks at whether the location, character and extent of a public facility is substantial with the city’s comprehensive plan.

The plan states this is a mixed-use area where there is a balance of life and work.

It also states the area on North Main Street allows for easy access to transportation.

Within the Harrisonburg comprehensive plan, it states the city should support programs that prevent and address homelessness in the city.

These three items led the Planning Commission to recommend approval of the site aligning with the comprehensive plan.

Last month, the city decided to rebid the project that sits on 1111 North Main Street.

The city cited no bids for a completion date of early 2024 and supply chain issues for the need to rebid.

The new completion date is aimed at Oct 5, 2024.

While they wait for bids, the city wanted to make sure the site was up to date with the future of Harrisonburg.

“I mean hopefully by the time this is finished all for corners on Vine Street are going to be really nice and it’s just going to help where the homeless shelter is,” Chris Jones, Harrisonburg City Council member said.

Two people spoke during Tuesday night’s public hearing on this item.

They stated council should find a different place for the homeless services center to go.

“When we get to this point and we’ve had so many opportunities for people to come speak and say what you have to say that we’re still debating about having something that is so needed in this community and its right beside the Community Services Board,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
The content is more focused on early recovery but Wright wanted to illustrate the perks gained...
Harrisonburg woman publishes debut book to inspire sobriety

Latest News

Future Harrisonburg homeless services center aligns with comprehensive plan
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Drop in humidity this week
The decision was influenced by the school district's director of Human Resources because she...
Shenandoah County to add new teacher certification program, “iTeach”
The new back to school campaign, Tools for Schools" looks to bring as much ease to students and...
People planning Back-to-School shopping without annual tax-free weekend