Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Hinton woman who turned 105 receives over 1,700 birthday cards

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In an update on a story WVVA brought you on July 4 about a Hinton woman celebrating her 105th birthday, Myrtle Brabb was surprised with more than 1,700 birthday cards.

The Hinton Hope foundation asked for birthday cards, and people from all over the U.S. answered that call. In the days leading to her birthday, Brabb had received more than 1,500 cards from 40 different states.

Since then, she’s received more than 200 more.

The Hinton Hope foundation says that she has received 1,709 cards and counting.

The foundation posted on Facebook saying, “We appreciate Main Street Care for taking such great care of Myrtle. We know she is in good hands.”

It appears she certainly is.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, U.S. Marshals join manhunt for Timothy Comer
In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released...
Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Humidity increasing into the weekend
Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Oregon man sentenced for child sex crimes in Virginia
Morning Fastcast July 13
In a 6-1 vote, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to censure Wayne district...
Dr. Scott Seaton censured by Augusta County Board of Supervisors
Dr. Scott Seaton censured by Augusta County Board of Supervisors