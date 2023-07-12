Cream of the Crop
Lilian Berry transfers from Penn State to North Alabama

Lilian Berry
Lilian Berry(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Defiance softball alum Lilian Berry has announced her commitment to North Alabama.

At Fort Defiance, Berry helped lead the Indians to the Class 2 state semifinals during her senior season. She spent her first college season at Penn State before entering the transfer portal in June.

Berry was picked up by North Alabama, a program that recently completed a four-year transition to Division I status. Berry felt an immediate connection with the North Alabama coaching staff along with the atmosphere in Florence.

“Right when I stepped on the field and met the coaches... the amount of love I felt, I knew that they are going to want me to grow as a person and as a player,” said Berry. “The campus drew me in. It felt like home.”

Berry will be joining a program that went 34-17-1 this past spring and picked up four wins in the ASUN Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

