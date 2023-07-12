NASA’s Webb telescope celebrates milestone with new image

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope released its first images one year ago Wednesday. Astronomer Dr. Karl Gordon joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to explain Webb’s achievements and explain the newly-released image.

JWST launched in December 2021, and has since provided more detailed images of our universe than ever before.

“It’s very large in astronomy terms, six meters, that’s very big,” said Gordon. “It also observes in the infrared, which is not something we see with our eyes but it’s something that we feel as heat. And so it provides a different view of astronomical objects, stars, galaxies, etcetera than what we have seen say for example, with Hubble, which works in the optical, which you can see and in the UV, which you feel with with the sun and sunburns.”

It was one year ago that JWST produced its first images. Dr. Gordon said they were more awesome that he could have even imagines.

“But also, there was a feeling of relief that it all worked. And that’s very much a testament to the amount of time it took, and the dedication and expertise of the engineers and scientists who built it and launched it and, and use it and run it,” he said. “And so there it was both incredible amazement and relief, I have to admit.”

To mark this milestone, Webb released Wednesday a brand-new image of the star forming region nearest to us at about 390 light-years away. It shows young starts that are similar in size to our sun. The images depict a brief stage in the life cycle of a star, one which our own sun experienced.

Dr. Gordon says Webb shows us the precursors to star formation and galaxy formation, better informing us as to the origins of our own galaxy, the Milky Way, and the universe as a whole.

He hopes everyone can appreciate the breadth of the information available and the kinds of questions we can start asking about our universe.

“And not just to see them, but we can start to study them in detail and learn about their stellar content and Interstellar content and black holes,” he said. “So it’s really the breadth that we can observe with this telescope. That’s amazing to me.”

