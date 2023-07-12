Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The manhunt for Timothy Thomas Comer has been going on since June 29, and new agencies have joined in the search. The Page County Sheriff’s Office has released information about the homicide investigation, a ‘suspicious fire’ investigation, and they have given a description of Comer. In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released that will be added to this article as well.

All of the information in this article is based on press releases and information given by the Page County Sheriff’s Office. (PCSO)

June 29 Homicide Investigation

On June 29 just after five in the evening, the Page County ECC received a call about a man down in the 5600 block of Jollett Road in Elkton. When law enforcement arrived, they say they found 69-year-old Gregory Lee Williams dead from what looked like a gunshot wound. Investigators from the PCSO began investigating this case as a homicide. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted with scene processing. In a press release, investigators named Timothy Thomas Comer as a person of interest in the investigation. As of July 12 the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

‘Suspicious’ Fire

On July 10 the PCSO announced that they were investigating a fire that happened on July 9 in the 5000 block of Jollett Road. In a press release, the PCSO said on July 9 they responded to a reported structure fire, but they were unable to process the scene until the next day. The PCSO asked people to report any suspicious activity as it is happening, and asked everyone to remain safe and vigilant. That fire is still under investigation as of July 12.

U.S Marshals Join the Hunt

In a press release on July 11, the PCSO said the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for Comer’s arrest. On July 12 the PCSO announced that the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) had joined the manhunt for Comer. There has been a heavy police presence in the area of Naked Creek and Jollett Road since June 30, according to the PCSO. The PCSO also said that Comer is wanted on a felony charge of allegedly possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and is a potential suspect in a Page County homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Resources from the Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department, and now U.S. Marshals are pursuing all leads, tips, and information.

The PCSO says Comer is considered armed and dangerous, and people are to report tips to the Page County Sheriff’s Office (540)743-6571, the U.S. Marshals Tips application, or to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov. This is all of the information that has been released by law enforcement as of July 12. If anything new is released this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.