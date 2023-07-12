Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Summer baseball leagues scores and highlights: July 11, 2023

Broadway manager Bryce Strawderman (left) and Bridgewater manager Robert Sherfey exchange...
Broadway manager Bryce Strawderman (left) and Bridgewater manager Robert Sherfey exchange lineup cards prior to the start of an RCBL baseball game on July 11, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Click the video above to see highlights from Game 1 of the doubleheader between Purcellville at Harrisonburg in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League action between Broadway and Bridgewater.

Other scores are listed below.

Valley Baseball League

  • Harrisonburg 6, Purcellville 5 (8 innings)
  • Harrisonburg 8, Purcellville 0 (Harrisonburg’s Ben Barrett, Casey Smith, and Harrison Miller combined for a 7-inning no-hitter)
  • Woodstock 16, Staunton 6
  • Charlottesville 3, New Market 0
  • Covington 9, Waynesboro 5
  • Winchester 10, Front Royal 0
  • Strasburg 9, Culpeper 6

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Shockers 10, Stuarts Draft 2
  • Grottoes 12, Elkton 3
  • Clover Hill 8, Montezuma 3
  • Bridgewater 6, Broadway 3

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is currently under investigation.
1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County
The sheriff’s office asked people to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious while it is...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire, still searching for Timothy Comer in Page County
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
The content is more focused on early recovery but Wright wanted to illustrate the perks gained...
Harrisonburg woman publishes debut book to inspire sobriety

Latest News

James Madison pitcher Joe Vogatsky
Toronto Blue Jays select JMU’s Vogatsky in MLB Draft
Lilian Berry
Lilian Berry transfers from Penn State to North Alabama
A view from the New Market Rebels dugout on July 10, 2023
Valley Baseball League scores and highlights: July 10, 2023
JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube
JMU softball picks up UVA graduate transfer Molly Grube