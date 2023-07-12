Summer baseball leagues scores and highlights: July 11, 2023
(WHSV) - Click the video above to see highlights from Game 1 of the doubleheader between Purcellville at Harrisonburg in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League action between Broadway and Bridgewater.
Other scores are listed below.
Valley Baseball League
- Harrisonburg 6, Purcellville 5 (8 innings)
- Harrisonburg 8, Purcellville 0 (Harrisonburg’s Ben Barrett, Casey Smith, and Harrison Miller combined for a 7-inning no-hitter)
- Woodstock 16, Staunton 6
- Charlottesville 3, New Market 0
- Covington 9, Waynesboro 5
- Winchester 10, Front Royal 0
- Strasburg 9, Culpeper 6
Rockingham County Baseball League
- Shockers 10, Stuarts Draft 2
- Grottoes 12, Elkton 3
- Clover Hill 8, Montezuma 3
- Bridgewater 6, Broadway 3
