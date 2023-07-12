Summer baseball leagues scores and highlights: July 11, 2023

(WHSV) - Click the video above to see highlights from Game 1 of the doubleheader between Purcellville at Harrisonburg in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League action between Broadway and Bridgewater.

Other scores are listed below.

Valley Baseball League

Harrisonburg 6, Purcellville 5 (8 innings)

Harrisonburg 8, Purcellville 0 (Harrisonburg’s Ben Barrett, Casey Smith, and Harrison Miller combined for a 7-inning no-hitter)

Woodstock 16, Staunton 6

Charlottesville 3, New Market 0

Covington 9, Waynesboro 5

Winchester 10, Front Royal 0

Strasburg 9, Culpeper 6

Rockingham County Baseball League

Shockers 10, Stuarts Draft 2

Grottoes 12, Elkton 3

Clover Hill 8, Montezuma 3

Bridgewater 6, Broadway 3

