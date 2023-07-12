Toronto Blue Jays select JMU’s Vogatsky in MLB Draft

(WHSV) - James Madison pitcher Joe Vogatsky was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 14th Round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

In 21 appearances this season for JMU, Vogatsky had a 3.34 ERA with 36 strikeouts compared to just 15 walks. Vogatsky saved five games in relief.

Opponents only hit .217 against Vogatsky.

Vogetsky is the 10th player drafted during head coach Marlin Ikenberry’s tenure at JMU.

Last season, Chase DeLauter and Nick Zona were both selected in the MLB Draft. It’s the first time since 2018-2019 that JMU has had a player drafted in consecutive years.

