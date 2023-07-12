VSU students say they haven’t been assigned housing weeks before start of new semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new semester is only weeks away, and some VSU students said they still don’t know where they will live.

Students claim Virginia State University still hasn’t told them about their housing assignments. Several students reached out to 12 On Your Side for help.

“I paid on March 23rd, and I have friends who have paid after me, and they got their assignments before me,” VSU student Taliyah Shackleford said.

Some VSU students feel left in the dark by their university about where they will live for the following year. They say it seems that first-year students or students with certain statuses are favored over others.

“I know a lot of people who are athletes if they are in Royal Court or anything like that, like any of the big programs at the school, they usually get theirs first regardless of when they pay,” Shackleford said. “We also had this problem last semester with VSU accepting too many freshmen, so now they don’t even have enough housing for upperclassmen on campus as well, and so we’re being put in hotels and apartment buildings that are being put close to the school, and that’s like also still not fair.”

Others say it seems like the university is prioritizing other programs.

“They really just are giving updates about parties, and welcome week, and homecoming and the football games, and quite frankly, it’s unsettling to hear about those things knowing that I don’t have a place to sleep on campus,” VSU student Jada Broadbelt said.

A spokesperson for VSU says everyone who signed up for housing before the June 1 deadline is guaranteed a spot on campus and sent this statement:

“We appreciate the excitement surrounding our growing enrollment and our students’ desire to enjoy the full on-campus housing experience. Every student who applied for housing prior to the Priority Housing deadline of June 1, 2023, was guaranteed housing, and most have already received their housing assignments. Some students missed that deadline. However, we are exceedingly confident that we will be able also to accommodate the vast majority of those students with on-campus housing.

We have two housing options that are not yet assigned. Our newly added Annex Units are being set up and furnished. In addition, we are transferring management of the nearby University Apartments at Ettrick and repurposing those rooms. Once those two projects are completed, that will add nearly 800 beds to our inventory. Those rooms will be assigned when the work is complete, which we expect to happen within the next week or so. (The rooms cannot be assigned until they are set up and listed as available in our system.)

Again, we are excited to experience these opportunities resulting from our growing enrollment. It speaks to the value and popularity of a VSU educational experience.”

“They told us that we would have housing soon, and just to be patient and that they received over 300 applications on the first day, but that’s not really helping people that are on the waitlist,” Broadbelt said.

NBC12 is told the housing concerns are stretching to other local universities.

In a statement, a VCU spokesperson said:

“VCU is committed to housing as many students as possible. In response to an anticipated increase in freshmen enrollment, we are currently looking at several options to meet the housing needs of VCU students, including identifying additional beds for the upcoming academic year. This is an ongoing process, but VCU has developed a plan that will provide an additional 200 beds by the first day of class.”

Students said they want more communication from their schools to know how to prepare for next year.

“I feel like I can’t buy anything for my room either because I am waiting for my assignment,” Shackleford said.

