Waynesboro music venue claims city noise ordinance is unclear

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro music venue claims the city noise ordinance is unclear.

The Foundry, a music venue attached to Basic City Beer Co. received a noise complaint around 11 p.m. during one of their shows, according to founder and President of Basic City Beer, Bart Lanman.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, for businesses near residences, the ordinance is between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. There are some exceptions to the code. Unlawful cause of noise upon any property does not have a time, and is measured by distance.

Lanman said they have moved their shows to 10 p.m. to be in compliance. He added they have measured the sound right at the edge of their property which has residential homes at the perimeter. He added that they noticed the ordinance does not define noise or quantify how much noise is too much.

“It hit somewhere around sixty decibels. sixty decibels is like you and i talking like three feet away. We can talk sixty decibels, so sixty decibels is not loud, but it can be considered a nuisance.” said Lanman.

Lanman said he hopes the city can clear up the guidelines in the ordinance so they can manage the decibels and move their shows back to the original time.

“I do think we can manage noise we have a decibel meter. The City currently does not have a decibel meter.” said Lanman.

Lanman said he is confident he and the city will work together to find a solution.

“We are in communication the conversation is started I am confident they are going to receptive and have been receptive.” said Lanman.

Vice Mayor of Waynesboro, Jim Wood, said “If you have a neighbor on an adjoining property say a commercial property you have a neighbor if they can hear it in their yard and they find it to be a nuisance they can report it as a noise violation”

“There have been complaints for various reasons, not just other business, loud motorcycles, loud cars, loud music, there has been complaints across the board.” said Wood.

Wood said there have not been an excessive amount of complaints, however the city wants to work to make the guidelines clearer.

“We are working diligently to make sure we find a happy medium that fits both our business community and our residents in the residential areas so we can work together and live together.” said Wood.

