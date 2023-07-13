Augusta County supervisor censured for the first time in recent history

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Wayne district supervisor Scott Seaton was censured because of two years of “secret” recordings.

At the July 12 Board of Supervisors meeting, The board voted 6-1 to officially censure Dr. Scott Seaton, removing him from all committee responsibilities that he represents all of Augusta County as. He will remain as the Wayne district supervisor.

Chairman Michael Shull said his committee positions will be filled by people who are appointed. Seaton will be censured until Dec 31, 2023. His seat on the board is up for reelection this year.

After years of recording closed sessions, Seaton admitted he did so without the consent of any board members. He claimed Virginia is a one-party consent state, where Seaton is the one party who consents. Shull and the other board members agreed that though the practice is legal, it was unprofessional and unethical to record the board without their knowledge and/or consent.

“If he had come to the board and asked us, can I record these meetings so I can go back and recollect my thoughts? I think the board would have said that’s fine, but it went on for two years and our board members knew nothing about it,” Shull said.

Shull said the resolution was an ultimatum that they did not want to take, he said Seaton was expected to give a statement and apology about the recordings. Seaton never gave that statement or apologized to the board in public.

Shull said this is the first time he can think of in Augusta County that a board member has been censured. He said he is worried about how the board will proceed through the “uncharted waters.”

“This has never happened before, I think we kind of made history last night in doing this,” Shull said. “It kind of puts the mistrust there with business coming up throughout the months, how do we conduct business?”

He said this decision can affect other people in the government building and outside business partners.

“Once this violation has been done there and trust, and you’re being recorded in every conversation you do. Why would anybody in this building want to trust him when he comes by,” Shull said.

Seaton said that government officials should be recorded when they are acting for the public.

“Who thinks that recording government officials in the process of doing their duties is not a good thing,” Seaton said. “It is a good thing to record government officials whether they are in a closed session or an open session, whether they were in the hallway or otherwise.”

Seaton said the Augusta County government is in need of more transparency.

“There needs to be more sunlight on this government,” Seaton said. “Whether it’s the county, whether it’s the state, whether it’s the two cities, we need more sunlight not less sunlight. When we hide in the dark, that’s our problem.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.