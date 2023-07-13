Cream of the Crop
Bryce Suters transfers from JMU to Potomac State

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway baseball alum Bryce Suters announced his commitment to West Virginia University Potomac State College.

Suters spent a year and a half playing for James Madison before connecting with Potomac State head coach Doug Little, who is heading into his 27th year at the helm of the team. Suters will be joining a program with an overall record 815-346-1 under Coach Little.

“I feel like it’s a new start,” said Suters. “Given what I already learned over the past year and a half, it’s going to be helpful to go to Potomac State and attack every day.”

Suters made his 2023 debut for the Clover Hill Bucks on Tuesday after spending the first part of the summer in the Valley Baseball League with the New Market Rebels. Suters is in his third season with the Bucks of the RCBL.

