Dr. Scott Seaton censured by Augusta County Board of Supervisors

By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - In a 6-1 vote, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to censure Wayne district supervisor Scott Seaton.

Seaton will lose all committee responsibilities, but still serve as Wayne district supervisor.

The only items on the agenda for the July 12 meeting were proposed animal ordinances, a major point of discussion between board members. At the meeting, the board learned Seaton had met with county attorney James Benkahla to discuss the legality of the ordinances.

North River district supervisor Jeffrey Slaven pushed to table discussion so every board member had the opportunity to meet with Benkahla. After tabling the discussion, Slaved pushed to meet in a closed session to discuss a “personnel issue” on the board.

Chairman Michael Shull said the board struggled with Scott Seaton.

“It is the opinion of the board that the breach of confidentiality and disregard of privacy of personnel may impair the county’s ability to negotiate business agreements between the county of Augusta and outside entities. As a result, members of the Augusta County Board of supervisors find it impossible to effectively conduct the business of the county while in the presence of Dr. Scott Seaton,” Shull said.

Seaton said the censure was taking away from first amendment rights.

“We live in a digital world, everybody here is the press, everybody has the right to press,” Seaton said. “Everybody has the right to question government officials. All these sources, you’re (Michael Shull) saying that should be illegal? That’s absurd.”

Shull said the animal ordinance is not the reason Seaton was censured, but the accusations made by Seaton are.

“The putting down of employees and things in this matter with the dogs and things that we are gonna get an apology, that was my assumption,” Shull said. “We thought we could have moved on if he would have done that, but he kind of doubled down at the meeting before last.”

Seaton said Augusta County needs more transparency in it’s government.

“I think public input into government decision only makes us better and makes us make better decisions for the public,” Seaton said. “I think any public officials what you’re talking about their actions in a public capacity as it relates to government entities that should be out in the open.”

