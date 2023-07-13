First Levitt AMP concert brings hundreds to Turner Pavilion lawn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Pavilion lawn in Harrisonburg was packed Wednesday evening as folks came out to experience the first-ever Levitt AMP concert.

After a nationwide online voting contest held last year, Harrisonburg was a winner of the summer concert series.

”We’ve been looking forward to it ever since we saw it on like Instagram and stuff like that, it’s a free concert so we’re never going to say no to that and it’s the summer so it’s really pretty, so were excited to spend time with each other and hear some good music,” Leah Tripp, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s concert said.

Wednesday’s performance was by Flor De Toloache, a full female mariachi band.

The series will feature new bands each week.

Every concert will host a different genre of music including rock, soul, hip-hop, jazz and R&B and bluegrass.

”I think the variety of music that’s going to be offered in these concert series is really exciting, something that not a lot of people get to hear very often so it’s really cool to see people enjoying it and just having a good time,” Heidi Ruiz, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s concert said.

The next concert is scheduled for July 19 at the Turner Pavilion lawn at 6 p.m.

• July 19 at 6 PM - Aaron Lee Tasjan, Indie Rock

• July 26 at 6 PM - Phillip-Michael Scales, Dive Bar Soul

• August 2 at 6 PM - Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, Hip Hop / Soul / New Age

• August 9 at 6 PM – Cinémathèque, Surf Rock / Jazz / Exotica Dance

• August 16 at 6 PM - Twisted Pine, Indie Folk / Jazz / Bluegrass

• August 23 – NO SHOW SCHEDULED FOR THIS DATE

• August 30 at 6 PM - Rebecca Frazier, Bluegrass

• September 6 at 6 PM - Certainly So, Indie Folk

• September 13 at 6 PM - Larry & Joe, Venezuelan and Appalachian Roots

• September 20 at 6 PM - J & The Causeways, Soul / R&B

