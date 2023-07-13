Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

First Levitt AMP concert brings hundreds to Turner Pavilion lawn

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Pavilion lawn in Harrisonburg was packed Wednesday evening as folks came out to experience the first-ever Levitt AMP concert.

After a nationwide online voting contest held last year, Harrisonburg was a winner of the summer concert series.

”We’ve been looking forward to it ever since we saw it on like Instagram and stuff like that, it’s a free concert so we’re never going to say no to that and it’s the summer so it’s really pretty, so were excited to spend time with each other and hear some good music,” Leah Tripp, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s concert said.

Wednesday’s performance was by Flor De Toloache, a full female mariachi band.

The series will feature new bands each week.

Every concert will host a different genre of music including rock, soul, hip-hop, jazz and R&B and bluegrass.

”I think the variety of music that’s going to be offered in these concert series is really exciting, something that not a lot of people get to hear very often so it’s really cool to see people enjoying it and just having a good time,” Heidi Ruiz, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s concert said.

The next concert is scheduled for July 19 at the Turner Pavilion lawn at 6 p.m.

• July 19 at 6 PM - Aaron Lee Tasjan, Indie Rock

• July 26 at 6 PM - Phillip-Michael Scales, Dive Bar Soul

• August 2 at 6 PM - Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, Hip Hop / Soul / New Age

• August 9 at 6 PM – Cinémathèque, Surf Rock / Jazz / Exotica Dance

• August 16 at 6 PM - Twisted Pine, Indie Folk / Jazz / Bluegrass

• August 23 – NO SHOW SCHEDULED FOR THIS DATE

• August 30 at 6 PM - Rebecca Frazier, Bluegrass

• September 6 at 6 PM - Certainly So, Indie Folk

• September 13 at 6 PM - Larry & Joe, Venezuelan and Appalachian Roots

• September 20 at 6 PM - J & The Causeways, Soul / R&B

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, U.S. Marshals join manhunt for Timothy Comer
In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released...
Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer

Latest News

In a 6-1 vote, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to censure Wayne district...
Dr. Scott Seaton censured by Augusta County Board of Supervisors
Dr. Scott Seaton censured by Augusta County Board of Supervisors
For 20 years, this night has allowed HFD to help residents ensure their home is properly...
Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts 20th annual Pizza and Smoke Alarm night
Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts 20th annual Pizza and Smoke Alarm night