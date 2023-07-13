Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts 20th annual Pizza and Smoke Alarm night

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night was the 20th annual Free Pizza and Smoke Alarm Night for the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD).

“When you call 911 it’s the worst day of your life and for us, we’re prepared we’re ready to go but on pizza night were able to take a step back, slow down, go meet our community and really just take the time to talk to them about safety,” Lt. Erin Stehle with HFD said.

For 20 years, this night has allowed HFD to help residents ensure their home is properly equipped in case of a fire.

“For us it’s going the extra mile and making sure we’re talking to people about ‘OK if the smoke alarm goes off what’s next’ right, making sure you talk to your family about an escape plan,” Lt. Sthele said.

One night a year pizza is delivered by fire engines and HFD personnel, but checking smoke alarms is a service HFD offers year-round.

“Each engine, each apparatus that’s going out has several people on it to be able to not only check the smoke alarms and replace things and deliver the pizza but also to interact with the community,” Lt. Sthele said.

She said last year they delivered more than 1,000 pizzas to Harrisonburg residents.

“Usually, our top fix if you will is our batteries so we’re oftentimes really replacing batteries but for the most part it’s just a really fun event,” Lt. Sthele said.

Firefighters, volunteers and HFD admin were knocking on doors to deliver pizza and a service that could ultimately save lives.

“This wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have the community interacting with us and I’m just very thankful for our entire department and the effort they put in for this,” Lt. Stehle said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, U.S. Marshals join manhunt for Timothy Comer
In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released...
Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer

Latest News

In a 6-1 vote, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to censure Wayne district...
Dr. Scott Seaton censured by Augusta County Board of Supervisors
Dr. Scott Seaton censured by Augusta County Board of Supervisors
The Turner Pavilion lawn in Harrisonburg was packed Wednesday evening as folks came out to...
First Levitt AMP concert brings hundreds to Turner Pavilion lawn
Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts 20th annual Pizza and Smoke Alarm night