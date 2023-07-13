Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts 20th annual Pizza and Smoke Alarm night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night was the 20th annual Free Pizza and Smoke Alarm Night for the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD).

“When you call 911 it’s the worst day of your life and for us, we’re prepared we’re ready to go but on pizza night were able to take a step back, slow down, go meet our community and really just take the time to talk to them about safety,” Lt. Erin Stehle with HFD said.

For 20 years, this night has allowed HFD to help residents ensure their home is properly equipped in case of a fire.

“For us it’s going the extra mile and making sure we’re talking to people about ‘OK if the smoke alarm goes off what’s next’ right, making sure you talk to your family about an escape plan,” Lt. Sthele said.

One night a year pizza is delivered by fire engines and HFD personnel, but checking smoke alarms is a service HFD offers year-round.

“Each engine, each apparatus that’s going out has several people on it to be able to not only check the smoke alarms and replace things and deliver the pizza but also to interact with the community,” Lt. Sthele said.

She said last year they delivered more than 1,000 pizzas to Harrisonburg residents.

“Usually, our top fix if you will is our batteries so we’re oftentimes really replacing batteries but for the most part it’s just a really fun event,” Lt. Sthele said.

Firefighters, volunteers and HFD admin were knocking on doors to deliver pizza and a service that could ultimately save lives.

“This wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have the community interacting with us and I’m just very thankful for our entire department and the effort they put in for this,” Lt. Stehle said.

