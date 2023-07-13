Cream of the Crop
How overdose mapping can warn of possible bad batches

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department issued an overdose spike alert earlier this week for Harrison County.

The spike was predicted around 24 hours before the overdoses occurred, but how?

The Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, or OD Map, has been used to warn jurisdictions of possible “bad batches” that could make their way into different areas.

OD Map launched its national database on its fifth anniversary in 2021. The data is only available to government agencies.

Departments in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico use OD Map to report non-fatal and fatal overdoses as well as any overdose reversal drugs used.

Nearby regions can then look at the data to prepare for a possible uptick in overdoses.

Raven Berkey, Program Administrator with the Marion County Quick Response Team, says this kind of information is incredibly helpful when it comes to tracking and preparing for an overdose spike.

“If you see a spike alert in Monongalia, and it’s coming from the other side of Monongalia, you know, Monongalia gets theirs and they say within the next 98 hours they are expecting to see that wave, so then we know we potentially have four to five days before it comes to our area,” Berkey said.

Symptoms of an overdose include loss of consciousness, slowed or stopped breathing, pale and cold skin, and small or dilated pupils.

If you come across someone you believe has overdosed, call 911 immediately, administer Narcan if possible and stay with the person until emergency services arrive.

You can check with your local health department or police station about picking up a dose of Narcan.

Berkey says carrying Narcan and knowing how to use it could save a life.

“You just never really know. You never really know what you’re going to come across. It’s kind of the same concept as CPR. You go and get CPR training to save a life, and if you saw somebody on the side of the road not breathing, you would administer CPR,” Berkey said.

West Virginia’s statewide Save A Life Day is coming up on September 14, and there is still time to get involved.

