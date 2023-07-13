Keep an extra eye on your pets during the hot summer days

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Huck Nawaz with RHSPCA said to not leave your pet in a hot car, even if you leave the air on.

Nawaz said it does not take a lot for your pet to get overheated, especially if they do not have access to shade. He added signs to look out for if your dog is overheated including excessive drooling and panting. Cats should not be panting so if you see a cat panting they are overheated.

“The three most important things for pets outside in this weather is going to be shade for them they got to have ventilation. In the case of dogs, dog houses are good to keep a dog warm, they don’t allow for air circulation though. So are large tarp to give them shade ventilation meaning if they are right next to a building maybe move the enclosure or if they are tied u move them to an area that might have more of a breeze to it and of course access to fresh water.” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said if you can, bring them inside to cool down and use a wet towel or rag around their face, ears armpits or chest area where the hair is shorter. This will allow for the heat to be pulled away from the animal.

Make sure to limit how much time your pet spends walking on asphalt and concrete surfaces.

“You’re waiting on a street corner or taking them for a walk in the parking lot be mindful of the fact that paws are going to get hot very quickly.” said Nawaz.

He added those surfaces get much hotter than grass and dirt.

If your pet starts to vomit, have diarrhea, or act lethargic they need to be taken to the vet immediately, according to Nawaz.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.