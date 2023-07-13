Luray set to make major water system improvements

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is working to make some major improvements to its water system. Earlier this week the Luray Town Council approved a general obligation bond of $855,000 to go toward two water projects.

The town has a contract to replace all the town’s existing water meters with remotely read water meters. That project will cost an estimated $1.1 million and $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds had already been set toward it by the town.

The town says the new water meter system will offer a number of benefits.

“There’s Basically no chance of a water meter misread error on the volume of water that’s used at any given time. Plus the meters also have a mini-computer in them so that they’ll be able to record I believe it’s up to 90 days of usage,” said Luray Town Manager Steve Burke. “If there is a high volume usage we can then talk with the owner about the specific date and time that the high usage occurred so they can better track what issue occurred on their property.”

Burke said the new water meter system will also allow the town to respond more quickly to any high water usage issues at any property in the town.

The second project is an upgrade to the Town’s water treatment plant’s SCADA communication system.

“SCADA communications are the way that our operators at the plant are able to monitor all of the operations at the plant plus talk to the tanks and water pumps we’ve got throughout the town so we have a better idea if there is an increase in usage in any given area in the town,” said Burke.

Burke said the SCADA system allows Luray’s water plant operators to increase plant processing to account for an increase in usage and quickly notify the Town’s Public Works Department of any water line breaks or other water issues.

Burke said together the two projects will help make the town’s water system more efficient.

“It’s a necessary upgrade to how we do our business and it should be able to provide better service to the community and allow our operators to be more aware of what’s going on within our water system,” he said.

The town plans to put the SCADA project out to bid in August and hopes to install all of the new water meters within six to nine months.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.