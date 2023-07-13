Virginia Housing offers resources for affordable housing

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Valley non profits and housing agencies gathered to hear what support Virginia Housing has to offer them.

Virginia Housing hosted a meeting to support housing agencies and non-profits helping people suffering chronic homelessness. They offered tips and guidance on applying for funds through the organization.

This meeting is part of the Virginia Housing “road map.” They travel across the commonwealth developing new ideas to help the different communities and localities.

Chris Thompson, director of strategic housing at Virginia Housing, said they come to each meeting with an open mindset.

“We can really take advantage of the resources and come into communities and really let our funds flow into what their priority needs are,” Thompson said. “We don’t come in with preconceived ideas we try to be flexible and tailor our work to what the community needs are.”

Virginia Housing offers grants to organizations helping provide housing to vulnerable people in Virginia, they partner with developers and non-profits to aid people in need.

Thompson said housing issues are prevalent in all corners of the state.

“Everywhere we go across Virginia, housing is on everyone’s minds. Whether it’s northern Virginia, southern Virginia, the coal fields everyone is talking about the need for more housing. It’s not just affordable housing, it’s housing for everyone,” Thompson said.

