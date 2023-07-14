Affidavit: S.C. killer released early from prison knew authorities were after him

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF/WIS) - An affidavit from the FBI is shedding more light on a convicted killer’s time outside of prison as South Carolina and federal authorities searched for him.

Jeriod John Price was arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI and the New York City Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed. Authorities had been searching for him since April when the South Carolina Supreme Court overruled the order releasing Price. He served 16 years of his 35-year sentence.

Price knew authorities were searching for him and was “actively hiding,” the affidavit states. This “hiding” comes as Price’s attorney, Rep. Todd Rutherford, asked him to turn himself in, and rewards were offered for Price’s capture.

The FBI strung up the arrest warrant for Price on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid persecution. The federal agency says they used phone data to track Price for a time.

On April 25 and 26, data shows Price was briefly in the state of South Carolina. The order to overrule Price’s release was approved on April 26.

From there, the FBI believes Price went to Fayetteville, North Carolina and boarded a bus to Atlanta, Georgia, the documents state. Agents say they continued to track him as he went from Georgia to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Officials believe Price then switched phones.

Price was arrested when someone called the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ tip line and told authorities he was staying at an apartment in the Bronx in New York.

That tipster will be receiving the $60,000 reward, according to Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Upon Price’s return to the state, he will be taken to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia. SLED says he will remain there “until his permanent custody placement is determined.”

RELATED: Convicted S.C. killer Jeroid Price arrested in New York, police say

Copyright 2023 WMBF/WIS. All rights reserved.