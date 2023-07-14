Cream of the Crop
Downtown Luray Initiative sparks progress after great Downtown Getdown

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The success of Luray’s Downtown Getdown on the Fourth of July sparked movement for the Downtown Luray Initiative.

The initiative was established when Luray’s downtown was designated as a Main Street Community.

This means a group is in place to further efforts that help the area grow and better serve downtown businesses and visitors. The main task now is giving a glimpse of what the benefits are through example.

“That is an effort I don’t national and the Virginia Main Street program to meet with Jackie Elliot, and in her bowl as well as town and county officials and local businesses to discuss where were at with a main Street, Program what we can do to advance it,” Town of Luray Manager Steve Burke said.

The initiative is to help Luray residents and tourists alike with keeping the customized touch of small businesses. The item that Luray’s town council is invited to is the transition strategies workshop.

