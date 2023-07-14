Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times.

The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements, according to the reports. The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FTC’s move represents the most significant regulatory threat so far to the nascent but fast-growing AI industry, although it’s not the only challenge facing these companies. Comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors have sued both OpenAI and Facebook parent Meta for copyright infringement, claiming that the companies’ AI systems were illegally “trained” by exposing them to datasets containing illegal copies of their works.

On Thursday, OpenAI and The Associated Press announced a deal under which the AI company will license AP’s archive of news stories.

Most Read

Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
“The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all”, U.S. Marshals join manhunt for Timothy Comer
In this article we will present everything we know so far, and once new information is released...
Page County Manhunt: What We Know So Far
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Timothy Tyler Comer Mugshot latest
Reward offered for the arrest of Timothy Comer

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Judge approves Minneapolis police reform deal forged after George Floyd’s killing
Justin Malbrough, 21, is accused of murdering a man just hours after being released from a...
21-year-old man arrested for murder hours after being released from jail, police say
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12,...
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News