Harrisonburg mural finds a home behind Texas Inn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new mural has been completed behind the Texas Inn in downtown Harrisonburg. After not getting a grant, the community stepped in to support the project and see it come to life.

Oasis Fine Arts and Crafts and local artist Gemma Amendola applied for Harrisonburg’s Public Art Forward grant in hopes of creating a large mural downtown. They were not selected to be this year’s grant recipient, but they decided to move forward with the project and seek the public’s help.

“All the people at Oasis, we got together and said let’s do like a GoFundMe and let’s ask the community if they still want it and it came together. Everybody was excited about it so everybody kind of donated to the cause,” said Gemma Amendola, the artist who painted the mural.

After getting permission to use the wall behind Texas Inn, Gemma worked with Dave Saunders, the owner of Texas Inn in Harrisonburg, to settle on a design that fit Harrisonburg.

“The owner really wanted something retro, kind of dinery style but inviting for Harrisonburg because Harrisonburg has such amazing restaurants and shops and things like this. It’s kind of like an invitation to Harrisonburg and how cool it is,” said Gemma.

Saunders said they have had a lot of people stop by and ask about the mural, and check-in on its progress.

“There’s a lot of buzz going on. People stop by every day.” Saunders said. “We posted about it on our social media, and people are excited to see the finished product.”

This isn’t the first mural Gemma has painted in Harrisonburg, and Saunders said they have enjoyed working with her and seeing everything come together.

“Gemma is absolutely amazing to work with, she’s incredible talented.” Saunders said. “We knew we had to get this done because she teaches at a local school.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the mural, Gemma said she wanted to make something everyone can relate to, and that she has enjoyed talking about the mural with people who stop by.

“It’s really nice to have everybody coming in and helping.” Gemma said. “I’m grateful that Harrisonburg is so nice and welcoming.”

If you want to see the mural, you can find it on West Water Street in downtown Harrisonburg.

