Typical summer weather into the weekend

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Hot and very humid for the day, highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the 90s. A few storms in the afternoon and evening. More pop up in nature and not widespread. Most should be focused along and east of I-81. We could see an isolated strong to severe storm with anything that pops up as damaging winds would be the main threat. A very warm evening with temperatures still into the 80s. A few showers and storms early in the evening, turning more isolated through midnight. Warm and very humid. Drying out and partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Still hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the early afternoon. Shower and storm activity turns scattered late in the afternoon into the early evening. A few places may miss out on any rain. A very warm evening with temperatures remaining in the 80s to start. Scattered showers and storms will continue until around midnight with coverage becoming isolated overnight. Mostly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy for the day and very warm and humid. A few showers and storms for the afternoon and evening but most don’t see rain. Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the 90s. A very warm evening with an isolated shower or storm as temperatures remain in the 80s early. Humidity begins to slowly decrease into the evening and overnight. Turning clear and staying warm overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mainly sunny throughout the day. With the passing front, humidity drops somewhat. Hot and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures holding in the 80s to start. Mostly clear overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly cloudy for the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

