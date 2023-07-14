Cream of the Crop
‘It was always this intriguing option.’ Thomas excited to takeover JMU women’s tennis program

James Madison women's tennis coach Tyson Thomas on a Zoom call with WHSV on July 13, 2023.
James Madison women's tennis coach Tyson Thomas on a Zoom call with WHSV on July 13, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WHSV) - On June 6th, Tyson Thomas was named head coach of the women’s tennis program at Saint Joseph’s. However, it was during that time James Madison was looking for someone to lead the women’s tennis program.

The opportunity to coach at JMU is something that always interested Thomas since his days as a volunteer assistant coach at Virginia.

“We were always impressed with how well JMU competed, the quality of their tennis but also how they carried themselves,” said Thomas. “It was always this intriguing option just over the mountain.”

So when JMU was looking for a new head coach after Shelley Jaudon departed to become head coach at Kentucky, Thomas inquired.

Thomas elaborated to WHSV it wasn’t that the head coaching job at Saint Joseph’s was lacking but more that the chance to come to JMU was one he couldn’t pass up.

“There’s just another tier of what JMU has been doing and what they’re on the cusp of doing in terms of making themselves an up and coming kind of elite program,” said Thomas. “Not only in the region but nationwide.”

Thomas looks to maintain the standard of excellence that Jaudon set before him. Under Jaudon, the JMU women’s tennis program won a Colonial Athletic Conference championship and clinched an NCAA Tournament berth, both firsts in school history.

Thomas says he’s already been building relationships with players.

“I really feel my natural style as a coach focuses on relationships,” said Thomas. “I want to build incredibly strong relationships and I want to learn as much about the players as I can.”

Thomas is still getting settled in the Harrisonburg area. However, he’s looking forward to the future.

“I’m excited. We’re excited to get my family settled in Harrisonburg,” said Thomas. “We’re really excited to create a community around the team. We want to build and create something special. Having the community involved is going to be a critical part of that.”

